ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — State police based in Rochester will be heading over to Buffalo to help out with the winter storm, the New York State Police (NYSP) announced.

Troopers will be assisting with removing snow from the roadways with loaders and payloaders. They will also be checking vehicles.

According to NYSP, Rochester-area Troop E sent snowmobiles, UTVS, and personnel to help residents in Buffalo with welfare checks, search and rescue, and assisting motorists who are stranded on the road.

“We have guys coming in from Troop D, F, K — along the Hudson,” said NYSP Trooper James O’Callaghan, Public Information Officer of Troop A. “We have guys coming in from all around the state. Different Emergency Management Troopers we have different people with utility skills that come in, so it’s not just a small area or joint area from Western New York, we’re talking troopers from all over the state coming in.”

Trooper O’Callaghan added that there are currently no injuries to report from NYSP troopers.

Troopers remind motorists that the driving ban is still in effect and must not drive in Erie County. According to Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz, the road conditions hindered the Buffalo Fire Department.

This news comes after Buffalo officials announced that at least 21 people have died due to the blizzard impacting Western New York — three more people died Monday morning, according to Mayor Byron Brown, with one fatal carbon monoxide poisoning being caused by heavy snow.