ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — An Ogden man was arrested after threatening the Monroe County Emergency Communications Department, according to New York State Police.

Troopers say Kyle P. Trimm, 36, was taken into custody Sunday night by New York State Park Police for criminal and traffic related charges.

Subsequently, according to NYSP, Trimm contacted the Monroe County Emergency Communications Department in Rochester and threatened to blow up the building. Trimm was then turned over to New York State Police.

After NYSP’s investigation, Trimm was arrested for making a terroristic threat. He was taken to Monroe County Jail and was arraigned Monday morning.