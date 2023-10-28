ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man from North Carolina was charged Saturday for criminal possession of a weapon in Rochester, according to New York State Police.

Saturday afternoon, New York State Police Gun Involved Violence Elimination initiative in Rochester conducted a traffic stop on Avenue A in Rochester for traffic infractions.

Investigators said Jorshua D. Lasalle Medina, 29, from North Carolina was found to be in possession of a loaded Taurus .40 caliber handgun.

Laselle Medina was charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree. He was remanded to the Monroe County Jail for CAP arraignment.