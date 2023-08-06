ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — New York State Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a stolen vehicle with the owner’s dog inside.
Troopers say a black 2015 Jeep Cherokee Lattitude was taken Saturday from the Waterloo Outlets with the owner’s dog inside.
The vehicle has a Pennsylvania license plate: JWK2417. The dog is described as 6-year-old male Morkie (Maltese poodle Yorkie mix) weighing around 3.5 lbs, and named “Glenn.”
Anyone with information is asked to call New York State Police at (585) 398-1400.