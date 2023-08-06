ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — New York State Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a stolen vehicle with the owner’s dog inside.

Troopers say a black 2015 Jeep Cherokee Lattitude was taken Saturday from the Waterloo Outlets with the owner’s dog inside.

The vehicle has a Pennsylvania license plate: JWK2417. The dog is described as 6-year-old male Morkie (Maltese poodle Yorkie mix) weighing around 3.5 lbs, and named “Glenn.”

(Photo provided by New York State Police) (Photo provided by New York State Police)

Anyone with information is asked to call New York State Police at (585) 398-1400.