ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — New York State Police are investigating a shooting involving a trooper on Rt. 64 in East Bloomfield on Monday night.

NYSP says that this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public at this time. However, few details have been released by NYSP on what happened or if there are any injuries.

Stay with News 8 WROC as we continue to update this developing story.