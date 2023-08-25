ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — New York State Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash in the town of Butler.

Troopers say Friday, a 36-year-old man was riding his motorcycle on Montana Road when he lost control on a wet and curved roadway.

NYSP say he exited the road off of the west shoulder, fell off the motorcycle, and entered a wooded area. They add the motorcycle did not hit any other riders or vehicles.

NYSP say the man was operating the motorcycle with other nearby motorcyclists while they were on their way to Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Troopers who responded to the scene attempted life-saving measures but discovered the man succumbed to his injuries. NYSP say this investigation remains ongoing.