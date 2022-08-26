TOWN OF MARYLAND, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) — The New York State Police in Oneonta have identified the teenage girl who was killed in the tragic car accident in the Town of Maryland on Sunday, August 21.

The young girl has been identified as 17-year-old Mackenzie R. Straight of Maryland, NY.

Mackenzie was traveling south on County Highway 42 when she exited the roadway and struck a tree. Investigators are still unclear as to what caused her to leave the road.

Unfortunately, emergency responders pronounced her deceased at the scene.