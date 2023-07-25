ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Four people are in custody following a heavy police presence on Lake Avenue.

Authorities on the scene told News 8 that they have arrested two males and two females as people of interest. They also were able to confirm the white car on the scene was stolen.

Troopers from the New York State Police and officers from the Greece Police Department were on the scene.

No further information has been revealed regarding the arrest or the stolen vehicle.

