ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The New York State Police and local law enforcement will increase patrols to target impaired drivers over the Halloween weekend.

Beginning on Friday, October 28 through Tuesday, November 1, law enforcement said there will be sobriety checkpoints and additional DWI patrols. Officers said they will be also looking for distracted drivers.

In addition, NYSP will also target the illegal sale of alcohol to minors during this five-day period.

Troopers recommend these steps to take if you plan on drinking throughout the weekend:

Plan a safe way home before drinking or have a designated sober driver.

If impaired, use a taxi or ride-sharing service, call a sober friend or family member, or use public transportation.

Use a sober ride program.

Stop someone from driving if you know that someone is impaired. Make sure that person gets home safely.

If you suspect or know that someone is driving while impaired, call 911.

Steven A. Nigrelli, the acting superintendent of the NYSP, said that following these steps can save a life.

“Halloween is a fun night for people of all ages, however, fun can quickly turn to tragedy if done so irresponsibly,” said Nigrelli. “If you’re not old enough to drink, don’t. If your Halloween plans include alcohol, don’t get behind the wheel and plan for a safe ride home. Motorists should take extra caution while driving by trick-or-treaters and pedestrians by slowing down and moving over.”

Last year, according to the NYSP, troopers investigated 566 crashes, including 71 crashes that resulted in injuries and two fatalities. 133 people were also arrested for DWI and over 7,000 tickets were issued.