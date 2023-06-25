ALBION, N.Y. (WROC) — A 19-year-old is dead following a rollover crash in Albion Sunday morning, according to New York State Police.

NYSP say they responded to a one car motor vehicle crash just after 2:30 a.m. on West Countyhouse Road in the town of Albion.

Troopers say a preliminary investigation revealed the vehicle was traveling eastbound when it left the north shoulder of the road, which caused the vehicle to roll over multiple times before it stopped.

NYSP say a passenger in the vehicle, 19-year-old Medina resident Gabriel J. Casanova, was pronounced dead at the scene. Three other occupants in the vehicle were released from Strong Memorial Hospital after being treated for non-life threatening injuries.