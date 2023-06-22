WILLIAMSON, N.Y. (WROC) — A New York State Trooper, as well as another driver were taken to the hospital after a crash Thursday morning in Williamson, according to New York State Police.

NYSP says the Palmyra Police Department began a pursuit for a stolen vehicle. While traveling southbound on Tuckahoe Road, the trooper crossed through the intersection on 104, causing them to strike an uninvolved vehicle.

The NYS trooper and the driver of the uninvolved vehicle were taken to Strong Hospital for minor injuries.

The suspect of the stolen car was taken into custody. News 8 has reached out to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office for information regarding the suspect and stolen vehicle.