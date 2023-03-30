ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — New York State Police have issued an advisory for swatting incidents that have occurred across the state.

NYSP says these incidents have involved a caller stating that an active shooter is in a school.

Thursday morning, Brockport Central Schools received one of these calls, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. MCSO says they investigated and worked with the school and determined no one is in danger.

According to the Brighton Central School District, Brighton High School went into a ‘shelter in place’ Thursday after law enforcement informed the district of a threat of a treat pertaining to an active shooter. The threat was confirmed to be not credible after law enforcement sweeped the area.

All of the reports have been unfounded, according to NYSP. They add that they are working alongside federal and local partners to investigate the threats.

In Albany, a number of schools have received multiple unfound swatting reports. These reports have caused multiple schools in that area to enter precautionary lockdowns and lockouts.

These incidents have also affected schools statewide — including Syracuse and Utica.

Earlier this month, students in the Hilton Central School District were evacuated after the threat of pipe bombs underneath several locations within the district.

The district received multiple threats thereafter. After an investigation, law enforcement and the district sent out that the threats were hoaxes and posed no threat to the community.