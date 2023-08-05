ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 26-year-old is dead after an incident at a home on Cunningham Drive in Victor, according to New York State Police.

Troopers say they were dispatched just after 2:30 a.m. for a report of two people fighting in the roadway.

When they arrived, NYSP say they found two injured males. One of the men — Manchester resident Adam C. Record, 26, — was found fatally wounded after being stabbed multiple times.

An investigation by NYSP revealed Record went to the home of a 20-year-old man on Cunningham Drive, and began to attack him without warning as the man exited his vehicle.

According to troopers, Record suffered multiple lacerations and succumbed to injuries on scene. The 20-year-old man sustained a broken ankle and soft tissue injuries. He was taken for further medical attention.

NYSP says this investigation remains active and is continuing at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call State Police at (585) 398-4100.