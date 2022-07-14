BATAVIA, N.Y. (WROC) — Deputies with the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a personal injury accident on West Main Street Road near Dave’s Ice Cream.

Deputies said that 80-year-old Bruce P. Chilson of Spring Hill, Florida was traveling west on Route 5 in a 2019 Ford Transit with a passenger, 80-year-old Mary Chilson, when he made a turn into the ice cream shop’s parking lot.

34-year-old Gilberto N. Natal, a Batavia resident, was traveling east on a motorcycle and struck Chilson’s vehicle.

Deputies said that Natal was ejected from the motorcycle into the van, causing the van to overturn on its side.

Officials said Natal suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital via Mercy Flight. Bruce and Mary Chilson received minor injuries and were treated on scene before being taken to the United Memorial Medical Center.

Deputies said that charges may be pending.