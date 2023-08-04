ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man from Arkport was killed Thursday morning after crashing his motorcycle on Groveland Station Road, according to the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies arrived at the scene after receiving a call from someone who saw the crash. The victim, who was identified as 38-year-old James E. Henry, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said that Henry was riding his motorcycle north on Groveland Station Rd. when he slowed down and veered off the road before striking a wired fence.

Deputies are still working to investigate the crash. No further details have been released at this time.