ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A motorcyclist is dead after colliding with a car in Farmington Thursday afternoon, according to the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say they responded to State Route 332 and Collett Road just after 5:30 p.m. for the report of a motor vehicle crash.

According to an investigation by the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office, 18-year-old Cailyn T. Alianell was operating the vehicle. Deputies say Alianell entered the intersection and was turning southbound on State Route 332 from Collett Road when she collided with the motorcycle.

The operator of the motorcycle, Farmington resident Joshua P. Arena, 43, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Alianell was issued a ticket for failing to yield right-of-way, according to the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office. They add alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor in the collision.

The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office says New York State Police, Victor Farmington Ambulance, and Farmington Fire Department also responded to the scene.