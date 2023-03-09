ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A woman was killed in a fatal car accident on State Rt. 21 in the Town of Wayland as her five-year-old son was hospitalized, according to the New York State Police.

NYSP says that 27-year-old Kalie Moses was driving north on State Rt. 21 near Isaman Road with her son in the car. She drifted off the east shoulder, but after overcorrecting, her car slid sideways across the northbound and southbound lanes.

While the car was sliding, she then collided with a FedEx delivery truck. According to NYSP, she struck the vehicle on the driver’s side.

Troopers said that Moses was pronounced dead on the scene. Her son and the FedEx driver were taken to Strong Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.