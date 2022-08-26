PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — Residents and town officials in the Town of Pittsford are concerned after a fatal motor vehicle accident involving a motorcyclist. Unfortunately, the motorcyclist was pronounced dead on the scene.

It happened Thursday afternoon in the area of Clover Street and Willard Road. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said on Friday that speed could’ve been a factor.

Deputies said the individual was traveling North on Clover St. at a high rate of speed according to witnesses. The motorcyclist was allegedly passing several cars, on a road that allows it — but lost control after passing the last car.

At that point, officers said the motorcycle crashed into an SUV making a turn, and they both ended up on Willard Rd.

“That’s terrible, I mean I don’t know what exactly happened here,” said Mehesh Popli, a resident in the area.

Popli has lived off of Willard Rd. for four years now. He was upset hearing this news and said he’s frequently expressed concern about speeding near his home.

“I mean in this 35-mph zone you can often see people driving 50, 55, 60,” said Popli.

The roads are state-owned and regulated, so the Town of Pittsford has no authority over them.

Town Supervisor Bill Smith said he’s reached out to the state on numerous occasions, expressing concern for this area — particularly the intersection of Clover Street and West Jefferson Road.

Stephanie Townsend, the town council member, said last night is not the first tragedy on Clover Street.

“Between 2005 and 2019, there have been four traffic fatalities on Clover St, and that makes up 20% percent of the traffic fatalities across the town in that time,” she said.

She added that speed limits can vary as you go along the roads.

“It can be difficult for drivers to keep track of what the speed limit is in different sections of the road,” said Townsend.

Townsend said the traffic continues to increase over the years, with more development and housing projects. The traffic and safety aspects are something she’s also reached out to the state for.

“On multiple occasions, in my opinion, they have been very rigid, and very slow to act,” she said.

“They should be putting some kind of breakers or something in the road so people don’t drive too fast,” said Popli.

Sheriff’s deputies said the driver of the SUV will be okay. News 8 has reached out to the State Department of Transportation’s Public Information Officer, bringing up these concerns and asking how the state can work with municipalities for things like this.

