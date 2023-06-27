ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One driver is dead and another is seriously injured after a car accident that occurred on Hilton Parma Corners Road Tuesday morning, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

MCSO said that the two vehicles were driving in different directions when one crossed into the other lane, colliding with the other.

One driver — an adult man — died on the scene. The other driver was taken to a nearby hospital for critical injuries.

The names and ages of the victim will not be released at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

Stay with News 8 as we continue to update this developing story.