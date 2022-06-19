UPDATE: Officers with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said some debris on the water was mistaken as a person.

Officers said they are grateful to the hundreds of witnesses in the area for their efforts, as well as the efforts of the responders and public safety officers that arrived at the scene.

ORIGINAL STORY:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officers with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office are currently investigating a report about a person in distress in the waters near Charlotte Pier.

Officers said they were told by a witness that saw what could be possibly discerned as a person in distress in the water.

Officers are currently being assisted by the New York State Police, the NYS DEC, the U.S. Coast Guard, the Rochester Fire Department, the MCSO Marine boat, and AMR.

The investigation is still underway and no missing person or unattended watercraft has been officially reported or found yet.

