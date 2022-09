ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating missing funds from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office.

Representatives with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office confirmed this is an ongoing investigation that began at the request of the Monroe County Clerk’s Office.

As of September 10, there is no further information available. The investigation is ongoing.

