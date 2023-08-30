ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — An 89-year-old man suffering from dementia is believed to have killed his wife, according to the Penn Yan Police Department.

Police say an 89-year-old woman was found dead in her home Tuesday afternoon. Officers were called to the scene of the home after a mental health aide found the woman dead on the bathroom floor.

According to Penn Yan police, the woman’s husband was found on the bathroom floor as well. He was found alive, but in poor health.

The husband is said to be suffering from dementia, according to police, and is believed to have killed his wife by using a bath towel to strangle her.

The victim was taken to the Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office. The man was taken to a hospital for medical treatment. Police say at this time, the husband is medically incapacitated and is not able to communicate at this time.

Police say this investigation is ongoing.