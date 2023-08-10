ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was taken into custody after getting out of his car with a shotgun in a Tops parking lot, according to the Irondequoit Police Department.

On August 2, officers responded to the Tops on E. Ridge Road and located the vehicle. The man inside was taken into custody without incident.

A stolen sawed-off shotgun and ammunition were found by police in the vehicle.

According to Irondequoit PD, the suspect had a parole warrant and was also charged in addition for having the shotgun.

The suspect was arraigned in Irondequoit Town Court and remanded to Monroe County Jail.