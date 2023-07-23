ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man is suffering from life-threatening injuries after he was shot Sunday morning on Hobart Street, according to the Rochester Police Department.

Officers responded to the area at 12:30 a.m. for the report of a ShotSpotter activation. Rochester police found a 31-year-old Rochester man who was shot at least once in the upper body.

The man was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital for injuries that were initially described as life-threatening.

There are currently no suspects in custody. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.