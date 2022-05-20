ROCHESTER, N.Y. —The Rochester Police Department and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office received reports of a person who had been shot Friday evening on Garson Avenue near N Goodman Street in Rochester. When officers arrived, they located a 19-year-old man who had been shot in his lower extremities.

An officer rendered aid to the victim and applied a tourniquet. AMR took the victim to Strong Memorial Hospital. Medical staff said his injuries are not life-threatening.

The RPD says there are no suspects in custody, and the cause of the shooting remains under investigation.