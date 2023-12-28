ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was killed and two were injured in a car crash on State Route 14 in Yates County, according to deputies.

Investigators said a man was driving his car north when he rear-ended a vehicle driven by 80-year-old Dennis Pabis. This led to Pabis’s vehicle crossing the center line and hitting a car heading south.

According to deputies, Pabis, along with the driver and passenger in the car heading south, were taken to Schuyler Hospital. Pabis was pronounced dead at the hospital. The driver and passenger had minor injuries. The man who rear-ended Pabis refused to be taken.

The investigation is ongoing and YCSO said that charges are pending at this time.