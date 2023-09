ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Dundee man was killed Saturday afternoon after being trapped under a tractor that tipped, according to the Yates County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say Travis Hoover, 25, was driving a farm tractor on a pond dike when the tractor tipped off the edge and rolled down an embankment.

Hoover was trapped under the tractor, according to the Yates County Sheriff’s Office. He was pronounced dead at the scene.