ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was killed after he was hit by two cars Thursday night in Geneva, according to the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say the 45-year-old man was standing in the middle of the roadway on Packwood Road while wearing dark clothing. He was then hit by a Honda SUV and then a 2016 Toyota Corolla.

The victim was declared dead at the scene, according to investigators. The road was shut down for several hours afterward.

OCSO is continuing the investigation is ongoing. No further information has been released.

