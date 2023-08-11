ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 19-year-old man was hospitalized after a police chase ended in a crash in Lyons overnight into Friday, according to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said that 19-year-old Joseph G. Shaffer was speeding eastbound on State Route 104 in Sodus. They tried stopping him on State Route 14, before he continued into the Town of Lyons.

Shaffer’s vehicle then went off the road and deputies caught up to him. Shaffer was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital for complaints of pain.

Deputies say that they are continuing to investigate the situation. No charges have been filed nor tickets issued at this time.