ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was hospitalized after he was hit by a car while walking in the middle of Geneva Street in Lyons, according to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said that, as the driver of the car was driving over the crest of the bridge over the Erie Canal, the victim was walking in the center of the lane when he got hit.

According to investigators, the victim was highly intoxicated. He was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The driver was uninjured.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office says that they will be continuing the investigation into the incident.