ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man in his late 60s is dead from injuries suffered in a crash in Lima last Tuesday, according to the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they responded to the area of East Main Road in Lima on the morning of October 17 for a report of a crash with serious injuries.

Investigators said a semi-truck, driven by Newark man Perry Grenon, 36, was pulling a trailer out of the parking lot of a business. The trailer then broke away from the tractor and stopped in the middle of the highway, causing a block of the eastbound lane. The westbound lane was also partially blocked.

According to deputies, a passenger vehicle driven by Canandaigua resident Cody Kelly, 27, with three passengers was headed westbound when it crashed into the trailer.

All four occupants in the passenger vehicle were taken to Strong Memorial Hospital. One of the passengers, Canandaigua man Lloyd Key, 69, died from injuries from the crash, deputies said. The other three passengers suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Grenon was issued traffic tickets for operating out of restrictions, unregistered motor vehicle, uninsured motor vehicle, and uninspected motor vehicle.

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office says the crash remains under investigation.