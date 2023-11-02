ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — An Akron man is dead after he was struck by a car Wednesday evening on Route 5, according to the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the man, identified as 60-year-old Robert M. Schryver, was lying in the roadway after he was hit by a gray Volkswagon SUV. The investigation revealed Schryver walked into the road from the north shoulder. He did not yield to oncoming traffic and was hit.

Schryver was taken to UMMC with serious injuries. He died some time after he arrived at the hospital.

The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office’s Crash Management Team is conducting an investigation into the matter. It has not been confirmed if the driver was injured.

