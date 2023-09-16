ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was detained after causing a disruption during a Rosh Hashanah service at Temple B’rith Kodesh, according to the Brighton Police Department.

Brighton police responded to Temple B’rith KodeshFriday evening during Rosh Hashanah services to assist with security.

An individual started “rambling loudly” during the service and was quickly detained by police.

Officers say there were no injuries as a result of the incident. The person who caused the disruption was not charged.

This is an ongoing investigation, according to Brighton PD.