ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man has been charged with assault in regard to a Champlain Street shooting from July, according to the Rochester Police Department.

Tyreese Simmons, 31, was charged with assault and criminal possession of a weapon in the second and third degree.

On July 27, Rochester police responded to the area of Champlain Street and Seward Street for the report of a male shot. When they arrived, they found a man in his 40s suffering from a gunshot wound in his lower body.

The victim was taken to Strong Hospital, according to police, where his injuries were determined non-life-threatening.

Investigators say Simmons was identified as the suspected shooter. At 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, an officer spotted Simmons and took him into custody during a traffic stop on Manchester Street.

Simmons was taken to Monroe County Jail and is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in Rochester City Court.