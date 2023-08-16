ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was arrested Wednesday in connection to a recent hit-and-run where a motorcyclist was killed.

According to Irondequoit police, Jason Bell, 52, is now facing felony charges for leaving the scene of the crash site.

The crash happened on July 30 on Empire Boulevard near the intersection of Helendale Road. Police say Achaz S. Walker, the driver of the motorcycle, was killed as a result of the crash.

An investigation by police and the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office revealed Bell was the driver of the vehicle that fled the scene before police arrived.

Bell was charged with the Class D felony of leaving the scene of a personal injury incident resulting in death. He was arraigned Wednesday.