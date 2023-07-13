ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Scottsville man was arrested Tuesday after multiple thefts at gas stations and pharmacies in Spencerport, according to the Gates Police Department.

Officers say they responded to the Walmart on Chili Avenue for reports of a shoplifter leaving a fire door with a cart full of unpaid merchandise.

Gates police located and identified Scottsville resident Brian Kilpatrick, 35, as he was attempting to leave the location. Kilpatrick was taken into custody without any incident, according to police, and was found to have over $400 of unpaid merchandise with him.

According to the Gates Police Department, Kilpatrick had been actively wanted by police for seven other shoplifting incidents.

Police say on June 17, Kilpatrick stole from a gas station, as well as a pharmacy store on Spencerport Road. Both thefts were of beer, according to Gates PD.

Kilpatrick returned to gas stations throughout Spencerport Road on June 20, June 24, and June 30, and stole beer, according to police.

According to Gates PD, on July 2, Kilpatrick was seen stealing cases from a Spencerport Road gas station. He was seen stealing cases from water on July 4 as well from a Spencerport Road pharmacy store.

Kilpatrick was released on eight appearance tickets, due to provisions set forth under bail reform, according to Gates police. He had outstanding warrants with the Rochester Police Department and Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office.

Gates PD says Kilpatrick was turned over to RPD on his active warrant.

Gates police urge anyone who knows someone struggling with drug or alcohol issues and needs help to contact Gates to Recovery at gatestorecovery@gmail.com.