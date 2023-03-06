ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There is a heavy police presence at the Main Street Armory located on East Main St.
Details are limited at this time. News 8 staff on scene says there are multiple types of emergency vehicles in the area.
The area surrounding Main Street Armory remains closed at this time
Stay with News 8 for updates.
Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.
