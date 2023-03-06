ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There is a heavy police presence at the Main Street Armory located on East Main St.

Details are limited at this time. News 8 staff on scene says there are multiple types of emergency vehicles in the area.

Major emergency response at the Main St. Armory after a concert. Had witnesses telling me at least three women were trampled as concertgoers left the venue. I also saw a firefighter performing cpr presumably on a victim on scene. More info on News 8 at Sunrise. #roc @News_8 pic.twitter.com/462O90ByOv — Alec Richardson (@alecr66) March 6, 2023

The area surrounding Main Street Armory remains closed at this time

