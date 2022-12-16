ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Macedon’s police chief is on leave after the Town Board said he was involved in an incident last weekend.

According to Town Supervisor Kim Leonard, Chief Fabian Rivera is on voluntary unpaid leave until further notice while they investigate what happened.

The Town Board would not specify what the incident was, but Chief Rivera will remain on leave pending the outcome of the investigation. Leonard would not offer any further comments at this time.

Chief Rivera was sworn in as the first Latino to hold the position of police chief in the Town of Macedon on March 20.