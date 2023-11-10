ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Michael Mazzeo, the president of the Rochester Police Locust Club, has been voted out of his position.

Mazzeo, who was elected into the position in 2008, has lost in Thursday’s vote to Geoffrey Wiater, who will assume the role of president at the beginning of the new year.

Before becoming president of the police union, Mazzeo worked as the union’s executive vice president for three years, treasurer for four years, and on both the Finance Committee and the Executive Board for over 17 years.

In addition, new people were elected to other positions — Paul Dondorfer will be vice president after Adam DeVincentis, Amy Bauer will be secretary after Steve Kovacic, and Kevin Leckinger will be treasurer after Kevin Sizer.

News 8 has reached out to the Locust Club for more information on this election and will update this story as more details are revealed.