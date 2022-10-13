BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) — New training methods to help police better interact with people going through a mental health crisis are being adopted by some local police departments.

It’s part of the International Association of Chiefs of Police launching a campaign to improve officers’ skills while getting them more assistance when responding to mental health calls.

It’s called the “One Mind Campaign” and its goal is to partner police and sheriff’s departments with local mental health organizations to work together so anyone in the public experiencing a mental health breakdown can receive proper treatment immediately.

One local agency to complete this course is the Brighton Police Department. Chief David Catholdi tells us that 100% of his patrol officers are now certified Crisis Intervention Team members and completed the Mental First Aid for a public safety course.

“There’s usually a mental health component on every call we go on,” Chief Catholdi said. “Whether it’s maybe domestic violence or an issue of a diagnosed mental health condition.”

Completing this course can take anywhere from 1-3 years. police chiefs and sheriffs must have at least 80% of their officers take an eight-hour course. The course teaches them how to defuse situations involving a person with a mental health disorder, recognizing early signs or symptoms, while combating the stigma of mental illness.

“I think where that helps is it helps us recognize people who are in crisis and then connect them to resources,” Chief Catholdi continued. “Everything we do revolves around de-escalation whether it’s integrated communications and tactics, and again we’re a learning organization. We’re always trying to provide better services to the community.”

Agencies must then have at least 20% of their officers complete a 40-hour course to be certified Crisis Intervention Team members, which should also be done through in-person learning.

“Allows them to interact with those suffering from mental illness that has been stabilized that explain to officers what their perception of events are,” Former IACP President Louis Dekmar explained. “There are exercises in scenarios that they go through in addition to visiting various resources.”

Both Chief Catholdi and Dekmar notice more 911 calls involving someone suffering from a mental health breakdown — so projects like these are vital for both the public and officers’ safety.

“By default, the criminalization of mental illness because of a lack of resources,” Dekmar added. “And when these individuals are in crisis and present a danger, rather than going to a care facility, they end up in jail.”

Once a department completes this course, the chief or other command staff must submit a detailed letter to the International Association of Chiefs of Police to explain the training to have their certification officially recognized.

Other local departments listed by the IACP in the process of completing this course include Greece Police, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, and SUNY Brockport Campus Police.