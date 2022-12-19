ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department (RPD) may begin tracking the performances of their officers. A local ministry is calling on City Council to approve the necessary funding for the project, saying it will improve police accountability.

The United Christian Leadership Ministry (UCLM) is calling on Rochester City Council to approve the funding for the software available from Chicago company Benchmarks Analysis.

The proposal would create a partnership between RPD and Benchmark Analytics, and make it easier to see if an officer’s engagement with the public can be linked to how long they’re working, training, etc.

Ministry officials said that they have been part of the discussion surrounding police behavior and accountability for over a decade. They said this software would improve their relationship with RPD.

“Through the years we’ve asked questions about which officers do not turn on their body camera, how many uses of force do not have body camera footage, and many others,” said UCLM co-chair Alex White. “What we have found is that RPD struggles to answer these questions. Not because they don’t to, but because their systems of storage information do not make this easy or convenient for them to do.”

White also added that the purchase would save the Rochester community millions of dollars by preventing lawsuits related to police misconduct.

Last week, Mike Mazzeo, the president of the Rochester Police Locust Club, disagrees with the proposal, saying that the money would be better off being put towards growing the police force. According to Mazzeo, the patrol division has less than 300 officers.

City Council will be voting on this proposal on Tuesday.