ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Law Enforcement Torch Run is passing through Monroe County on Friday in support of Special Olympics New York.

According to the state’s Special Olympics chapter, the Flame of Hope will be traveling around the state in support of the organization. Over 100 law enforcement members and Special Olympics, athletes took part in the run.

Locally, the run started at the Ogden Police Department before ending at the Boetcher Lodge at Pineway Ponds Park.

