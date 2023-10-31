ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police announced that human remains have been recovered from the Genesee River Tuesday morning.

According to RPD, the Scuba team was able to recover human remains. They have been turned over to the Monroe County Medical Examiner for identification.

Fire trucks, ambulances, and police were on the side of the road closest to the river. The Andrews Street Bridge and the Inner Loop Bridge were closed in both directions but have since reopened.

A News 8 crew was at the scene earlier Wednesday to gather details.

Here off the highway near the inner loop. It looks like a rescue could be underway. Nothing official yet. RPD and RFD on site. @News_8 #roc pic.twitter.com/xwKjqYYM3i — Dan Gross (@DJG_Music) October 31, 2023

