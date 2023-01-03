The police presence on Main Street the night of March 10, 2021. (News 8 WROC)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A lawsuit claiming the City of Rochester denied the rights of Tyshon Jones the night a Rochester police officer shot him to death can move forward after a judge denied the city’s request for dismissal.

Police body camera footage shows Jones, in the early morning hours of March 10, 2021, approaching officers while wielding a knife before Officer Matthew Drake shot Jones 5 times.

According to the lawsuit, police knew Jones had come from the Open Door Mission, a homeless shelter, and was cutting himself in front of police and demanding they shoot him.

Therefore, police knew Jones was in mental distress, argue Kennetha Short and Pernell Jones, administrators of the estate of Tyshon Jones. They claim the actions of the officers were against the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

In their motion for dismissal, the City of Rochester argued the imminent danger of the situation took precedent over any ADA considerations.

U.S. District Court Judge Elizabeth Wolford, however, wrote that at this stage of the legal process she had to accept the plaintiffs’ claims as true. Therefore, she must apply a standard more favorable to the plaintiffs than what is applied in later proceedings, which lead her to conclude the lawsuit should not be dismissed.

In July 2021, a Monroe County Grand Jury ruled Officer Drake was justified in shooting Jones.