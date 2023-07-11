ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Irondequoit Police Department unveiled its latest tool to combat the illegal use of off-road vehicles.

Irondequoit officers revealed on social media that they will be using new, specialized Polaris Rzr four-wheelers in an effort to prevent drivers of dirt bikes and ATVs from being used on the road.

Police explained that these vehicles can go anywhere that an ATV and a dirt bike could go and are designed for officers to arrest drivers illegally using these vehicles.

The vehicles will fully be marked as police vehicles and are aimed at protecting residents from the dangerous use of these vehicles, according to Town Supervisor Rory Fitzpatrick.

“We want our residents to know that we are taking action and working diligently to deter people from posing a threat to our quality of life and putting our residents and visitors, and themselves, in danger,” said Chief Peters.

In addition, the Rochester Police Department is warning those who drive these types of vehicles on the road — they will be going after those dirt bikes and ATVs and will be holding those people accountable.