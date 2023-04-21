ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Police are investigating a smash-and-grab that occurred at a Gamestop on East Ridge Road in Irondequoit.

According to officers, on Friday morning, the suspects used a car to ram into the front of the store. The metal shutters the store uses for security were smashed in.

RPD was also involved in a pursuit when the car drove into city limits. It has not been confirmed if any arrests were made or what was taken.

