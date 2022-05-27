IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. — The Town of Irondequoit held a special town board meeting Friday regarding school safety.

The meeting discussed an inter-municipal agreement between the West Irondequoit school district and the Irondequoit Police Department.

Town supervisor Rory Fitzpatrick says, while he thinks the area is safe, some extra security can’t hurt.

“Obviously our police are always paying attention to our schools here in town,” said Fitzpatrick. “But due to calls and everything else — we have to make sure that we have someone specificly assigned there. “