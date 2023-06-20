ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A large police operation that issued search warrants in multiple counties Tuesday morning is linked to one investigation, according to the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office.

Early Tuesday morning, deputies says multiple search warrants were executed simultaneously in Ontario, Wayne, Seneca, and Monroe counties.

Deputies say all of the search warrants are related to an ongoing investigation. They add there is no threat to public.

The search warrants were executed by:

Ontario County Sheriff’s Office

New York State Police

Wayne County Sheriff’s Office

Seneca County Sheriff’s Office

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office

Yates County Sheriff’s Office

Geneva, Canandaigua, Rochester & Newark Police Departments

News 8 has reached out for more information. Stay with RochesterFirst for updates.