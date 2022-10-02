ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — We’re getting a fresh look at the Hurricane Fiona clean-up and recovery efforts in Puerto Rico as members of the New York State Police assist locals on the island.

Dozens of State Troopers were deployed by Governor Hochul to go directly to the cities and towns on the island to help people relocate, get supplies, and work with authorities in any rescues needed. When they got there, the damage was surreal.

As of Sunday morning, nearly 130,000 customers remain without power in Puerto Rico, with roads washed away from flooding. When New York State Police landed, they needed to get routes open for people to evacuate and give aid.

“We’ve been assisting Puerto Rico with traffic control in major intersections to ensure the roadway is safe,” Trooper David Faggins-Flores said. “We’ve also been able to assist in transporting and delivering water in rural areas.”

Most shifts keep Troopers out in the field from dawn to dusk, where they’ve witnessed firsthand the courage of locals to build back their communities after this Hurricane.

“The people are extremely resilient even with what they’re facing right now they won’t give up,” Trooper Diane Caraballo said. “They are fighters and something that might affect us it is surprising I guess looking at them going through this their spirits are not down.”

Trooper Diane Caraballo who’s stationed out of Rochester is one of the multiple officers there with Puerto Rican heritage. Making her vital in communicating with Islanders who don’t speak English.

“They don’t feel alone, they express they feel safer that we’re here to help them,” Trooper Carballo continued. “Also, the fact that we can empathize with them and try to meet them where they are.”

No end date has been set but the Troopers say they’re prepared to stay if needed.

“To represent the New York State Police in this capacity has been an honor,” Trooper Faggins-Flores stated. “This is my hometown, so I feel like I have an obligation to assist the people here in any way.”

During their time at the State Police Academy, part of their training includes assisting in hurricane clean-up. Our only way to communicate with those Troopers was by FaceTime due to the internet still being down where they were.

Meanwhile, in the state of Florida, clean-up and rescues from Hurricane Ian are still underway and members of the New York National Guard were also deployed to help.