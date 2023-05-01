ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — For those who may see a large police presence at Highland Hospital, hospital staff say that there is no reason for concern as they are holding an active shooter drill.

The drill, according to staff members, will simulate how the hospital and law enforcement would respond in an active shooter situation in the new patient tower.

In addition, the drill will allow staff, law enforcement agencies, and community partners to practice their response in an active shooting.

The hospital staff says that the drill will start at 8 a.m. and will end in the afternoon. Rochester police, deputies, and first responders will be participating in the drill.